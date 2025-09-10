ProShares Ultra Silver $AGQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

AGQ stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

