Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

