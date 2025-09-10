Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

