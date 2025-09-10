Primerica (NYSE:PRI) versus GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Primerica has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Primerica and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 5 2 0 2.29 GoHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $315.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.52%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Primerica.

90.9% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primerica and GoHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $3.09 billion 2.85 $470.52 million $20.24 13.42 GoHealth $822.44 million 0.17 -$2.93 million ($3.60) -1.33

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 21.48% 32.42% 4.83% GoHealth -3.21% -8.74% -2.26%

Summary

Primerica beats GoHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement plans. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners' insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental and accidental death, and disability insurance. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

