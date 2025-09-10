Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.3333.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
NYSE:PBH opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
