Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBH opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.