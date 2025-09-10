PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

