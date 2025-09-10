Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 7.1% increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Popular has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Popular has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $128.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 6.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.