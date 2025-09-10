Piper Sandler Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $630.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $604.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

