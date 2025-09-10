Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 184 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COKE opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
