Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Shares in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avnet by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.