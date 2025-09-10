Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $253,000 in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Ecovyst Stock Down 2.0%

ECVT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.31.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.27 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.