Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Insider Glen William Gray Buys 10,400 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) insider Glen William Gray acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$15,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,516,310.90. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 2.0%

TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The company has a market cap of C$188.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 811.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

