Penelope (Penny) Winn Purchases 1,000 Shares of Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn acquired 1,000 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.52 per share, with a total value of A$18,520.00.

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Super Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 343.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.