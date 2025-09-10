Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Lifted by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 430,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 47,788 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.