Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,204. This trade represents a 99.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a PE ratio of 541.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.