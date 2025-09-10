Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 763.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,944,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,643,000 after buying an additional 818,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933,364 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,984,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

