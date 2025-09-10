Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.