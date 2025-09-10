Oxford Technology VCT (LON:OT1) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT (LON:OT1 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of OT1 stock opened at GBX 14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £787,640.00, a PE ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.17. Oxford Technology VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 11 and a 1-year high of GBX 18.

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

