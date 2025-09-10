OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $181.88 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,846,955 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

