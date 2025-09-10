O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.