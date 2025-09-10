Orchid One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.76 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00002762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

