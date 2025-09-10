OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.8125.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.20. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
