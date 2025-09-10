OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.8125.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx Trading Down 2.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.5% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.20. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.