Optimize Financial Inc Sells 296 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.