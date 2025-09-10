Optimize Financial Inc Purchases 44 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $408.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

