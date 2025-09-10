Optimize Financial Inc Has $90,000 Stock Position in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Optimize Financial Inc lowered its position in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $8,147,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $7,780,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 923,898 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 846,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

