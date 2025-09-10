Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after buying an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after buying an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

