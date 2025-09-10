ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Position Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meketa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

