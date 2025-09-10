OMG Network (OMG) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. OMG Network has a market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00024760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

