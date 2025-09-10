Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 7th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and its derivatives. They offer investors exposure to the energy sector and are heavily influenced by global supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical events and fluctuations in oil prices. Leading oil stocks include integrated majors such as ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Stories