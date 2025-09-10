NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Director Jeffrey Tilson Buys 36,720 Shares of Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Tilson bought 36,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$32,677.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,839,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,086,837.69. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

