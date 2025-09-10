Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95), Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 415.93% and a negative return on equity of 68.25%.
Nutriband Trading Down 2.9%
NASDAQ NTRB opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.
About Nutriband
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nutriband
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.