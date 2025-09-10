Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95), Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 415.93% and a negative return on equity of 68.25%.

Nutriband Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ NTRB opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

