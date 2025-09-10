nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $279,860.56 in Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Keeney sold 9,604 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $279,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,396,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,846,715.04. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 2.44. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

