Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,261,000 after purchasing an additional 125,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,918,000 after purchasing an additional 523,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,021,000 after purchasing an additional 95,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,895,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

