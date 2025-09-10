Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $453,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

