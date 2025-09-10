Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 257,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.3%

CUZ stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

