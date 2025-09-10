Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 264 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.39%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

