NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $182.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

