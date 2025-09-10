NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF $QDPL

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QDPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDPL opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This is a boost from Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.