NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 2.9%

RIO opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

