NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson Sells 30,000 Shares

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) Director Mark Christianson sold 30,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,116.12. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

NMTC stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.44% and a negative return on equity of 163.49%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.