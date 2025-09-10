Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,263.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

