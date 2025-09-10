Nepc LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Nepc LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.6% of Nepc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nepc LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Progressive by 12,110.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

