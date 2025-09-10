Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%.

Mobico Group Stock Performance

MCG stock opened at GBX 27.42 on Wednesday. Mobico Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 91.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.97. The firm has a market cap of £167.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobico Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

