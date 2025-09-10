Michael Dunne Sells 10,000 Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

