MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $12.85. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.
MFS California Municipal Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.
About MFS California Municipal Fund
MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS California Municipal Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.