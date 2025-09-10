Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. First Merchants comprises approximately 2.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,523,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 299,092 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 184,243 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.6%

FRME opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. First Merchants Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%.The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

