Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 4,633 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. USCB Financial makes up approximately 6.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.62.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

