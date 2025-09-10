Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 16,171 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. $LNKB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.24% of LINKBANCORP worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LINKBANCORP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth about $811,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

