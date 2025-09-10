Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet accounts for about 1.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 67.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $4,781,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

