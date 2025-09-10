Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Financial Institutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.56% of Financial Institutions worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 24.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 31.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.58%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

